In the world of The Last of Us There have been things that were never confirmed in the first game, the clearest being the last name of the protagonist, Joel Miller, because throughout the video game only his name was mentioned but nothing else was ever said, a detail that was fixed in the first minutes of the game. second title. And although this fact was clear, the question was still up in the air regarding who he inherited the lead role, elliebecause at no point in the games has the last name left by his parents been said.

It should be noted that the Neil Druckmann of Naughty Dog He has already said that this is “Williams”, this through game design documents and also the manual in Japanese, but no mention of it has ever been made in his own. And now the information is going to be confirmed in the remastered version of Part IIWell, in the video of the new Roguelike called No Return, you can see the girl wearing a uniform on which “E. Williams” is written, a way of putting someone's name on a military uniform.

About The Last of Us Part II: Remastered, this will have some quite interesting additions such as the aforementioned roguelike mode, some additional scenes that can nourish the story in a certain way and also levels that did not make it to the final version of the game. Added to that are characters that we were never able to control beyond Ellie or Abby, including Jesse, Lev, Dyna and some others who are related to the main story.

Remember that this video game is released next January 19, 2025 for PS5. Who already has the version of PS4 You can upgrade for $10 dollars.

Via: I.G.N

Editor's note: Although it may sound like irrelevant information, knowing the full name of some characters does little more to help you connect with them. So, let's hope that in the third game they finally say the last name out loud, because it would be worth making it even more canon.