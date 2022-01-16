The third wife of the director and creator of the Yeralash film magazine Boris Grachevsky, 37-year-old actress and singer Ekaterina Belotserkovsky, was urgently hospitalized after the opening of the monument to her husband. About it informs “Moskovsky Komsomolets” (MK).

According to the publication, the director’s widow attended the event at the Troekurovsky cemetery on January 14. Eyewitnesses said that she embraced the second wife of the master Anna Grachevskaya (Panasenko), after which the women could not hold back their tears. “MK” suggests that Belotserkovskaya was having a hard time with mourning events dedicated to the anniversary of Grachevsky’s death.

It is noted that the director’s wife posted a short video on Instagram, which included a hospital room, a dropper and a woman’s hand. She did not provide details about the reason for hospitalization and diagnosis.

Earlier it became known that a monument to Grachevsky would be unveiled at the Troekurovsky cemetery in Moscow. The organizer of the creation of the monument, director of the Lenkom Theater Mark Varshaver turned to one of the Moscow granite workshops, which is engaged in the creation of tombstones, headed by director Dmitry Fedotov. They made it for the director for free.