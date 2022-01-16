Yesterday, when everything invited us to enjoy a wonderful derby in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey between Sevilla and Real Betis, everything went awry when a fan of the Blanquiverde team threw a plastic stick from the stands and hit the player’s head by Joan Jordan, Sevilla player. The game was tied at one, but after the game was stopped, the committee decided to suspend it.
Personally I don’t know if the best decision was to have suspended the match, but what I am sure of is that we experienced an embarrassing performance for football, both in the stands and on the pitch. In the first place, it is necessary to point out the fan, of whom there are plenty of negative qualifications, who decides to attack a person from the stands, which could have caused serious damage. It is difficult to justify how security could allow the entry of that PVC rod, and also as in the eleventh century, in a developed country like Spain, as there are still people like that.
The arrest of this subject, including the eviction of the entire public, to end the match behind closed doors, perhaps would have been a wise decision. However, in the field we saw another unfortunate image.
As some Betis footballers denounced, Sevilla, or its squad, wanted to take advantage of the situation to suspend the match, at the moment when Betis had just tied, and seemed to be better.
Despite the fact that Sevilla FC has issued a statement informing that the player had suffered a trauma, it is evident that he was fine and the images in which he is seen as encouraged to pretend are clear. Sport must prevail above all else, even in these cases in which the squad and the rest of the fans were not to blame for this event, so knowingly exaggerating this fact to suspend the match is also reprehensible.
