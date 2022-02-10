White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki February 9 got indignant the phrase “if you don’t like it, be patient, my beauty,” which Russian President Vladimir Putin used when speaking about the need for Ukraine to comply with the Minsk agreements.

According to Psaki, “any joke about violence is sure to outrage absolutely everyone in the US presidential administration, regardless of whether it comes from the mouth of an American or foreign official.”

Psaki also stressed that Putin’s saying did not arouse admiration in Washington.

Putin made the corresponding statement at a press conference following talks with French President Emmanuel Macron on February 8. So he commented on the statement of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, who said that he did not like any of the clauses of the Minsk agreements. The head of state pointed out that there is no alternative to the agreements.

On the same day, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that “the president had in mind that if the state has assumed obligations and if there is a signature of the head of state, then these obligations must be fulfilled.”

Later, the Ukrainian leader commented on the phrase said by Putin. Zelensky agreed that Ukraine is “beautiful”, but expressed dissatisfaction with the use of the pronoun “my” by the Russian president.