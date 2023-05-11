“invincible love“, the hit series with Angelique Boyer, continues as exciting as when it first came to The stars. As we saw in chapter 57, Lola confronted her Uncle David and threatened him with revealing her true identity. On the other hand, Leona left Gael speechless. Everything seems to indicate that the lives of the characters will take a completely different course.

If you want to know the conclusion of this plot, here we share everything you need to know about the new episode before it premieres on the small screen.

Watch the trailer for “Invincible Love” here

When does chapter 58 of “Invincible Love” premiere?

Chapter 58 of “Invincible Love” arrives this Wednesday, May 10. This will be an unmissable date for all fans who want to know what will happen to their favorite characters.

Where to SEE “Invincible Love”?

You can watch the episodes of “Invincible Love” from Monday to Friday on the channelThe stars. To do this, you must be sure that you have access to the signal or use the website of the TV channel.

What time do the episodes of “Invincible Love” come out?

You can tune in to “Invincible Love”, a production ofTelevisa-Univisionstarting at 9.30 pm (Mexican time).

“Invincible Love”: what is it about?

After discovering a women’s trafficking network led by Ramsés Torrenegro, Marena and Adrián denounce this situation, which results in a tragedy for their family. Years later, Marena adopts the identity of Leona Bravo and seeks justice to ensure that those responsible for her misfortune pay for her actions.

Who is who is “Invincible Love”?

Angelique Boyer as Marena Ramos-Leona Bravo

Daniel Elbittar as Gael Torrenegro

Danilo Carrera as Adrián Hernández-David Alejo

Guillermo Garcia as Ramses Torrenegro

Victor Gonzalez as Calixto.

Other familiar faces in the cast are Marlene Favela, Leticia Calderón, Isa Tena, Alejandra Ambrosi, Gaby Platas, Ana Tena and Juan Soler.

