Fourth day of Chinese “war games” around Taiwan; but it should have been the last day of exercises even if Beijing has not yet confirmed the conclusion of the operations, launched in response to the visit of the US Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, to Taiwan. On the fourth consecutive day of maneuvers in the Taiwan Strait, the most impressive ever carried out in the area, the script was always the same: the warplanes and frigates of the People’s Liberation Army crossed the midline that divides the waters territorial Chinese and Taiwanese, carried out exercises with live bullets in Taiwanese waters and flew to the Kinmen archipelago, controlled by Taiwan but less than 10 kilometers from the Chinese province of Fujian. Warships and fighters have again made the rounds of Taiwan.

China’s actions in the Gulf of Taiwan are “provocative and irresponsible”, and “increase the risk of a miscalculation,” says the White House after several Chinese operations these two days (including drone launches, several fighters and ships of the People’s Liberation Army “around the Strait”, with some who “crossed the midline” in a “possible mock attack,” according to Taipei). Taiwan’s defense ministry said last night that it had sent planes and ships to react “appropriately” to Chinese military exercises around the island.

The direct

17.30 – Defense in Taiwan: 66 aircraft and 14 Chinese ships detected

The Taipei Defense Ministry said today it detected 66 Chinese aviation aircraft and 14 Beijing warships conducting military exercises in and around the Taiwan Strait. This was announced by the same ministry in a tweet. The massive exercises, defined by the Chinese media as “unprecedented”, followed the visit to Taipei of the speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, seen by China as an affront to its sovereignty.

12.30 – Taipei announces exercises in the south in response to China

The Taiwanese army will conduct military exercises on Tuesday 9 and Thursday 11 in Pingtung County in the south. This was reported by the Taiwan news agency citing a military source and speaking of response to Chinese military exercises. Combat vehicles and helicopters, as well as sharpshooters, will be involved in the exercises.

11.30 – China will conduct “regular drills” east of the midline

China will conduct “regular drills” east of the Taiwan Strait midline. This was supported by Chinese state television, recalling that “the median line is imaginary” set by the US military and that “it has never been officially recognized”.

10.29 – Taiwan prepares two artillery exercises. In the south of the island, in response to growing threats from China

Taiwan will organize two large-scale live-fire artillery exercises in the south of the island this week to test its combat readiness in the face of growing military threats from Beijing. This was announced by the armed forces of Taipei. Military units involved include the Artillery Command, the Infantry Troops stationed in Pingtung, the Hualien Defense Command and the Island Coast Guard. In addition, 78 locally developed light mortars and six US-made howitzers will have been used for both air and sea shooting tests.

7.39 – Taiwan: China, focus on land and long-range air attacks. Large-scale maneuvers around the island reached the fourth day

The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Eastern Theater Command is continuing joint combat exercises and training, as scheduled, in the waters and airspace around the island of Taiwan. On the fourth day of operations, the Command reported that activities are focusing “on joint ground attack and long-range air strikes”. The maneuvers were motivated by China as a response to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei, defined as a “serious political provocation”. Beijing considers Taiwan an “inalienable” part of its territory to be reunified even by force, if necessary.

7.11 – China claims that the United States should have stopped Pelosi’s visit

Hua Chunying, a spokesman for the Chinese foreign ministry, accused the United States of interfering in Beijing’s internal affairs, and that the United States should have stopped Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan last week. The United States – she says – must stop trying to “weaken” China’s policy, which is one and only one. The reference is to an agreement dating back to the 1970s according to which countries can maintain formal diplomatic relations with China or Taiwan, but not both.

3.48 – Taiwan again accuses China of simulating an attack on the island

The Chinese military has carried out its largest military exercises ever, targeting Taiwan with what the island government has called a mock attack, including further midline raids and drone flights over Taiwan’s outlying islands.

1.43 – Trump attacks Pelosi on Taiwan, «that woman brings chaos. Now China has the opportunity to do what it wants “

Donald Trump attacks the Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi for the visit to Taiwan. “Everything she touches turns into something bad: she tried impeachment with me twice and failed. That woman brings chaos and that’s what’s happening in China and Taiwan. Now China has a chance to do that. what he wants, it would never have happened with me “, says Trump speaking to the CPAC.