The White House called the assumptions about the infection of US President Biden with the Saudis “ridiculous”

The White House called the suggestion that the Saudi authorities could be involved in the infection of US President Joe Biden with the coronavirus in Jeddah, ludicrous, reports TASS.

“I don’t know where this idea came from. I don’t know what forced you to formulate the question in this way. However, the idea that another state would deliberately try to infect the President of the United States with a virus is simply ridiculous, just completely ridiculous,” said John Kirby, strategic communications coordinator at the National Security Council, at a press briefing on July 27.

“It [подозрение] nothing is backed up. And it should be treated as a ridiculous idea, which it is,” Kirby added.

On July 21, the White House press office announced that Joe Biden had contracted the coronavirus. There were no complications, the disease proceeded in a mild form. This was told by the attending physician Kevin O’Connor. Biden will continue to work remotely at the White House until his COVID-19 tests come back negative.