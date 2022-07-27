Mexico.- Everyone personalizes their cell phone as they want, there will be those who have photos of Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo in the background of their screen and even those who do not even move it and have the default, but that apparently will end after Marian Franco She has proposed to her fans that she will provide her photo to fill her cell phone with beauty, a proposal that generated madness among her fans.

As is well known, Marian Franco is one of the models that moves the most people, her content dedicated to an adult audience has a lot of recognition that nobody wants to miss anything about her, so they are 100% aware of her social networks where the influencer casually made them a proposal that no one has been able to reject and that to date they continue to ask for.

Through your account InstagramMarian Franco published a message accompanied by a spicy photo where she modeled a coquero black and red swimsuit making combination with his shirt of the red and black of the Atlas. In the image you can easily appreciate the charms of the diva with which he obsesses her followers and how he has them crazy for her, he proposed to be her wallpaper.

“Do you already have a wallpaper or do I send you a photo of me?” Were the words that Marian Franco used in a few minutes, more than 38 thousand people rushed to say yes. Many of the fans desperately asked the model for her image to update her cell phone, although it is something that will remain unknown if the influencer at some point provided them with the images or used those that were already published.

Marian Franco dazzles with a cute swimsuit | Photo: Instagram

Marian Franco is characterized by igniting the spirits in social networks, she is a teacher to avoid sensations on Instagram where she has often been released with her content, even so she has much more freedom on other platforms where she can grant all the wishes of his fans. Meanwhile, Marian Franco guarantees a great adventure by reviewing her networks where there will always be something that her followers like.