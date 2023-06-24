This week, negotiations on the Agricultural Agreement, which had been going on for more than six months, failed. Farmers’ organization LTO Nederland decided to leave the negotiating table permanently.

In these Hague Affairs we sweep up the shards. You will hear from Lamyae Aharouay, Philip de Witt Wijnen and Eppo König about the consequences. How firmly is Rutte IV still in the saddle? What about the CDA, which had attached such great importance to this Agricultural Agreement? And what are the consequences for the future of Dutch agriculture, nature and nitrogen targets?

Do you have questions, suggestions or ideas about our journalism? Then email our ombudsman at [email protected].

