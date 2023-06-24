Luggage restrictions are usually a headache for many travelers, because despite the fact that these measures are applied with the intention of guaranteeing the safety of the flight, there are those who seek to protect objects by carrying them in their hand luggage.

This was what a worker at the Mexico City International Airport decided to show through social networks. This with the intention that Internet users see the unusual and even absurd objects that some Mexicans seek to carry in their hand luggage.

was the user Jaime Ortega who shared the photograph showing a showcase with the prohibited objects in hand luggage.

Inside the display case there are various objects, from hand tools to bottles of water or soda, as well as other items that could be considered a weapon, as well as a molcajete.

“Fan of this AICM station, such a jewel: the iron, the machete, the skateboard. But I think my favorite was the molcajete”, Jaime Ortega wrote in the post.

PROHIBITED items that Mexicans want to take on the plane

It should be noted that some aspects for which it is prohibited to introduce certain types of items to the plane is to guarantee safety on board.

Some sharp, blunt, explosive or flammable objects pose a potential risk if they are used as weapons inside the aircraft.

In addition, prohibiting this type of object allows speeding up the processes to board the plane and improves the distribution of weight and space.