Sunday, April 30, 2023, 10:35 p.m.



Updated 23:14h.

«Has Leiva come? Yeah man! When? Where?» asked Marta and Inma from Madrid, surprised and excited, while the former leader of Pereza, today one more member of Iván Ferreiro’s band, shared ‘Circular thought’ with the Galician. Many expected a surprise at the Warm Up after the eventful day on Saturday, although this artist was not among the pools. “I can’t waste a minute talking,” Ferreiro said as soon as he greeted the festival audience, the first of the ‘Trench pop’ tour.

The public anticipated its entry into the Fica premises on Sunday “because of what could happen” and it was not unwise. Around 8:40 p.m. the worst predictions came true and the rain began to permeate again, although not surprisingly, the attendees. Lightning like earrings and the occasional curious float became fun accessories, but the most successful were those who did not leave home without their raincoat. With raincoats, hoods and bareback, the vast majority, thousands of attendees sang in the rain who enjoyed Carolina Durante’s live show, the last one before the break. “It’s just water!”, the audience chanted between song and song by the band led by Diego Ibáñez. “Then they say that in Murcia it doesn’t rain,” commented the singer during a festival that was nothing to use.

When ‘Cayetano’ said goodbye, uncertainty remained and the expectation of an audience that consoled itself with minis of beer without really knowing what to do. “But look how the fish drink in the river” to throw humor between cloud and cloud.

Despite the fact that the festival was not finally canceled this Sunday due to the rain, the group The Kooks suspended their concert, so that, complying with the scheduled schedule, the music resumed with the performance of Carlos Sadness.