On April 30, human rights activist, parishioner of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) Victoria Kokhanovskaya turned to the wife of the Ukrainian leader Olena Zelenskaya with a request to intercede for women who suffered due to the use of force by law enforcement officers against participants in actions in support of the canonical UOC.

According to her, the women who defended the temples of the UOC had broken ribs, bruised faces, scratched hands.

“Today we have four injured women who require medical care, but, unfortunately, law enforcement agencies have not even opened criminal cases. I appeal to you, Mrs. Elena Zelenskaya, with a single request – stand up for a Ukrainian woman, stand up for Ukrainian children, ”Kokhanovskaya said in a video posted on her Telegram channel.

As the human rights activist noted, if Zelenskaya does not pay due attention to the problem that has arisen, an appeal to the highest international organizations will follow.

Kokhanovskaya clarified that this video was made a year ago. At the same time, the woman emphasized that on April 19, 2023, she personally felt “all the bullying and torture of the SBU and the police on her own body.” She shared that she and three other participants in the rally in support of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra and the UOC were detained “for hooliganism”, arguing that they allegedly violated public order.

The pressure of supporters of the schismatic Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU) on the UOC intensified after the publication of a warning on March 10 on the website of the Lavra signed by Oleksandr Rudnyk, who at that time was acting. General Director of the National Reserve “Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra”, that the monks must leave the monastery before March 29. They were offered to stay in the Lavra on the condition of transferring to the schismatic OCU.

On April 29, a group of radicals tried to attack the primate of the canonical UOC, Metropolitan Onufry near the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra. They tried not to let him get into the car, and also shouted “Onufry for exchange”, “saboteurs in cassocks” and other provocative slogans.

On April 20, Ukrainian police officers with machine guns again arrived on the territory of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra. The footage shows how more than ten security officials in red berets stand in a chain near the monastery.

On April 19, the UOC reported that Victoria Kokhanovskaya, who took part in actions in support of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, was detained by the police. She was kidnapped during a live broadcast.

On the same day, police officers armed with machine guns arrived at the sealed-off 39th building of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra. They prevented believers from breaking into buildings by pushing people away from the blocked door. As a result, supporters of the UOC were able to break down the door and go inside. After that, the national police of Ukraine opened a criminal case under Part 3 of Art. 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (“Hooliganism”).