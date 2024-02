01:31 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US Vice President Kamala Harris (not pictured) hold a joint press conference at the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, on February 17, 2024. AFP – TOBIAS SCHWARZ

The war in Ukraine was the main topic of the Munich Security Conference. At the meeting, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky again called for an increase in arms deliveries, a call that the United States claims to have heard, while that country's Congress blocks new military aid.