The young woman who accuses of rape Daniel Alves She left the bathroom at the Sutton nightclub crying “heartbroken” and telling her friends that the footballer had hurt her “a lot,” but initially she was reluctant to report him while repeating: “I just want to go home, they're not going to believe me.” However, her ex has not completely disappeared, Joana Sanz.

This was reported in the Barcelona Court, through tears, by the cousin and friend who accompanied the victim at the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona on the night of December 30, 2022, who added that Alves had a “slobbery” attitude that He “made them uncomfortable” since he touched them both.

What happened

The former FC player Barcelona Dani Alves sits on the bench of the 21st section of the Barcelona hearing in a trial for sexual assault in which the Prosecutor's Office asks for nine years in prison for the footballer and twelve for the private prosecution, brought by the victim.

According to the friend's testimony, when the 23-year-old victim left the bathroom of the booth she had entered with Alves, she couldn't stop crying “heartbroken” and “very nervous,” so she asked her and her cousins ​​to leave. the nightclub while insisting that the footballer had done him “a lot of damage.”

The friend added that the complainant just wanted to go home and that it took her “horrors” to convince her to report: “I just kept repeating, they're not going to believe me, they're not going to believe me.”

By mistake?

The days after the events, he added, the young woman remained in 'shock', still not wanting to report, and currently she continues to suffer anxiety, she barely leaves the house, she feels watched and has lost the “joy” that characterized her, since She becomes obsessive “with everything.”

According to what he said, the victim and his two companions agreed to enter the booth where Alves was with a friend after he invited them twice, through a waiter, to have a drink with them in that VIP area. from the disco Sutton, which has a small private bathroom.

Joana Sanz, Alves' ex, was the protagonist in the last hours of a curious event. The Spanish media warn that she published by 'error' a letter that the footballer wrote to her from prison.

The Telecinco program 'Fiesta' was very fast and they captured the message. , “I pray every day to be able to see you wake up again. Nostalgia is not being able to do it now,” says the letter.

Minutes later, Sanz deleted the publication and wrote: “I mistakenly published something for everyone that was for best friends. Tremendous speed of the media, do you have activated a follow-up of my Instagram with notifications or something?”

And he added: “”If everyone saw what I upload for the group of best friends… I'm going to stop uploading things, lest it be…”.

