In one of its articles, the newspaper dealt with the pivotal role played by Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, who was able to define the UAE’s role as a friend to all parties since the start of the Ukrainian war.

According to the newspaper, the United States sees the United Arab Emirates as a major partner in the fight against terrorism and the stability of global energy markets, thanks to its huge investments in the United States.

The newspaper adds that Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan managed to arrange geopolitical relations since the start of the Ukrainian war last February, with a strategy that made him the most influential leadership role in the Middle East.

The newspaper drew attention to rare interviews with Emirati officials who said that Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan does not see that the UAE’s close relationship with the United States prevents relations with Moscow or Beijing, but rather that such relations can help Washington.

The Wall Street Journal also cited an earlier tweet by the diplomatic advisor to the President of the United Arab Emirates, Anwar Gargash, in which he said: “We will not allow the state of competition between the great powers to decide our directions and positions for us.”

The newspaper referred to the role played by Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in the exchange of prisoners between Washington and Moscow, in the process that included the American basketball player Brittney Griner in exchange for the Russian Victor Bout.

She also pointed out that the United Arab Emirates, led by Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, established relations with Israel, the first ally of the United States in the Middle East.

The newspaper quoted previous statements by Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology in the UAE, in which he said that the UAE wants to strengthen its relations with the United States, but not at the expense of other countries, stressing that the matter is related to the United States, India, Europe, Russia, China and others.

The newspaper said: “Over the past decade, the calm, 62-year-old Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has drawn a rapid line of economic expansion, openness and societal progress, and building relationships in the regions of the Middle East.

She added that the UAE’s economy is not based solely on oil, as its position as a stable country in a turbulent region has made it an attractive market for money, logistical services and tourism, despite international competition and global turmoil, which showed the competitiveness of the country’s economy as a major attraction even between the various parties, while the UAE Strong economic relations and huge partnerships with Europe and America, the UAE has become a center for Russian investments.

With regard to the Corona virus, the newspaper praised the UAE’s handling of the pandemic, and said that Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan strengthened the UAE’s relations with China, when the UAE announced the opening of its borders while most countries in the world closed them.

The newspaper indicated that the UAE produced face masks using machines made in China, and DNA tests in cooperation with one of the leading genetic companies in China, as well as the production of vaccines in cooperation with the Chinese company Sinopharm.