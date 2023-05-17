GP Imola, official cancellation

The heavy and incessant rains that have been falling on Emilia-Romagna for days have led to the decision to officially announce the cancellation of the Formula 1 Grand Prix which was scheduled for this weekend on the Imola track. The choice, totally shared, was taken by mutual agreement by F1, FIA and by local and national authorities and received the full support also from teams and ridersfully aware of how it was not the case to further burden the already very difficult situation in these territories with an event so complex to manage at an organizational level.

Mayor’s comment

The cancellation of the tender was also explained by mayor of the city of Imola, Marco Panieriwho underlined how the choice was made “unanimouslyfrom all parties involved. “It was unanimously chosen not to compete in the F1 Grand Prix – declared the mayor – out of respect for the situation in which we find ourselves and to allow all the efforts and efforts of personnel and resources to be concentrated on the emergency and to support people in difficulty, so severely affected“.

Postponement impossible

The Minister Salvini had initially spoken of postponement, but it seems clear that the road to recovering the GP is not viable already this season. The president of ACI, Sticchi Damiani, hypothesized that it could have the canceled race played today in 2026a season that at the moment would not be covered by the contract stipulated between Liberty Media and the Imola circuit, valid until 2025. “At a later time, far from this emergency, we will be able to resume the dialogue between all the parties involved so far, to continue together in this collaboration that had brought us to the F.1 Grand Prix at Imola” the mayor added in this regard.

Proximity to those affected

“My thoughts and my closeness – commented Panieri again – they go in the first place to all the people so severely affected in their affections and things and to all those who are tirelessly committed to bringing them help. In the complexity of the moment, which has not spared human lives in Emilia-Romagna and has seen such a dramatic and unprecedented event hit for the second time after a short time, not only our territory, but also that of a large part of our region, also compromising the connections and involving thousands of men and women who in these hours are giving all the necessary support to help the populations, the decision that has been identified could only be this”.

Thank you Domenicali

Finally, there was one thanks to the CEO of F1, Stefano Domenicaliwho besides being the boss of the Circus is also a born in Imolaborn right in the Romagna city: “I want to sincerely thank Stefano Domenicali for the words of strong closeness he expressed towards his city and his region “Panieri commented. Obviously, the delivery ceremony of the Key to the City of Imola to Domenicali, scheduled for tomorrow, has also been cancelled.