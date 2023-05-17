From the May 12thjust under a week ago, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has already sold over ten million copies worldwide, Nintendo announced this afternoon. The new chapter in the saga of Zelda For Nintendo Switch can boast of being the best-selling chapter of the entire seriesas well as the Nintendo’s best-selling title ever on the European continent.

With a Perfect Score awarded by the Japanese magazine Weekly Famitsu — and our review coming soon — The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom can be considered a success on all fronts. Below you can read the press release officially released by Nintendo Italy.

THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: TEARS OF THE KINGDOM SALES OVER 10 MILLION WORLDWIDE IN FIRST THREE DAYS, BECOMING THE BEST-SELLING GAME IN THE SERIES

The title is also the best-selling Nintendo game ever in Europe

May 17, 2023 – In the three days since its launch, Friday 12 May, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for Nintendo Switch has sold over 10 million units worldwide, becoming the best-selling game in the series Legend of Zelda. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom it is also the best-selling game for the Nintendo Switch in Europe and the best-selling Nintendo game in Europe for any system in the company’s history.

“Into its seventh year, the momentum of the Nintendo Switch continues strongly, as evidenced by this record-breaking launch,” said Nintendo of Europe president Stephan Bole. “We are very grateful for the support of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom fans and are really looking forward to their adventures and creations as they travel to Hyrule.”

In this sequel of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild , players can create their own path across the vast expanses of Hyrule and onto the mysterious islands floating in its vast skies. Discover new destinations, dangers, landscapes and puzzles that will require ingenuity and resourcefulness to overcome. It will be necessary to harness the power of Link’s new abilities to fight back against the evil forces that threaten the kingdom.

The series of action-adventure games The Legend of Zelda started over 35 years ago with the original title The Legend of Zelda for the Nintendo Entertainment System in 1987*1. As the heroic Link, players embark on an adventure battling enemies and uncovering mysteries hidden in vast fields and dungeons. As of March 2023, the series has sold over 130 million units worldwide.

With this last chapter, the saga of The Legend of Zelda therefore establishes itself as a myth, a global phenomenon that unites millions of people of all ages without distinction under its wing.

This is demonstrated by the initiatives of enthusiasts who have always piled up one after the other to celebrate what has become a real stronghold of pop culture. A passion that expresses itself in all forms, assuming the shape of the person who carries it and now touching all environments. A 360° phenomenon that has recently seen the emergence of votive shrines dedicated to Princess Zelda positioned between the streets and neighborhoods of Naples in conjunction with the performance of COMICON Napoli, an event during which a meeting was held dedicated to the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom which also involved some of the most influential creators in the industry. A myth that prompted i Roman food influencers known as 2men.1kitchen to recreate the Soup of Love (Creamy Heart Soup) taking inspiration directly from the video game. An inclusive legend that led to the realization of the project sponsored by the National Deaf Organization and by the Italian Youth Deaf Committee which saw deaf youth inaugurate the Italian sign language of video games. All these initiatives are proof that every occasion is a good one to be a fan of The Legend of Zelda and to take advantage of this connection tool not only to create entertainment, but also to convey messages of inclusion and solidarity.

