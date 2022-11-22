The successful series “The walking dead”, created by Robert Kirkman, launched its 11th season to tell us the end of the story after 12 years on the air. The expectations were high and the result has not left his thousands of followers indifferent.

Chapter 24, titled “Rest In Peace,” arrived on AMC on November 20. As expected, several deaths would mark the outcome, but no one knew who would be included. Judith Grimes managed to survive Pamela Milton’s attack, but Rosita Espinoza did not have the same luck.

In the last episode, Rosita fell into a horde of walkers while trying to climb a pipe to safety. To everyone’s surprise, she managed to escape from her, but the celebration ended when she reveals to Eugene that her back was bitten.

No amputation would save her from the attack, so she accepted her fate. She said goodbye to all her friends and loved ones before dying peacefully. The most tragic thing is that she will not be able to see her daughter grow up.

Christian Serratos’ character has endeared himself to fans over the years, since his first appearance in season 4. Now he joins Luke and Jules on the death list in the final season of “The Walking Dead.” .

Where to see the end of “The walking dead”?

“The walking dead” is now available on AMC+ and no longer on Fox, unlike previous years. If you do not have this service, you will have to wait for its launch on AMC.