Mexico. actress nicki aycox died at age 47, possibly a victim of leukemia, his relatives confirm it on social networks. She was diagnosed with this disease a year ago and she fought to live until the last minute of her life.

Nicky Aycox was known primarily for her role as Meg Masters. in the Supernatural and Cold case series, and at the moment the reason for his death is not made public.

Susan also writes in the same publication that Nicky and his brother Matt had a wonderful life together. In California, USA, everyone in her family loved her and always admired her for being a fighting woman.

“Hello everyone! I can’t believe my last 3 months. But, it makes sense now. I got really sick thinking I had COVID-19 in January and February. Well, things came to a head. I ended up in a hospital, diagnosed with leukemia, ”she wrote on her Nicki networks a year ago.

In addition, the actress constantly kept in touch with her followers on Instagram and told them that everything was going well with her illness: “I’m working my way through chemotherapy. I’ll update with a better photo of myself and talk about staying positive through the worst of times. Take care of everyone”.

Nicki, who was born in Oklahoma on May 20, 1975, he later revealed that he was cancer-free, but the disease unfortunately later returned.

Nicky could also be seen as an actress in other American series such as Ally McBeal, The X-Files, CSI, Law & Order, and Criminal Minds.

Raycox’s last appearance on the screen was in 2014 with the movie Dead on Campus, he also dedicated himself to music and during 2015 he launched Red Velvet Room, production that included five songs composed and performed by her.