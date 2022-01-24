Its former owners had thrown it on the street like a lot of garbage, but Clarence still had a lot of love to give

No case of abandonment has valid justifications for being accomplished. All the more so if a very sweet, meek and loving puppy is abandoned. Clarence in his life he has known only human wickedness, but this has absolutely not extinguished his love for others and his desire for well-being. Read below what happened to this cute little dog.

Clarence actually had a family, but those people never all loved him the good he deserved. They kept it in the yard and they had never introduced him to the warmth of the home.

After some time, they even took him to the parking lot of a supermarket in the city and have him abandoned, regardless of what sad fate awaited him.

In the following weeks the little dog has lived by expedients and bonded with a stray German Shepherd and Chihuahua who roamed the area.

One day, the operators of the public kennel they captured it, brought it to their facility and then they have it contacted its former owners. Those people, however, refused to welcome him back into the house, and so they placed the puppy in the list for euthanasia.

Shortly before the irreparable happened, however, the volunteers of the refuge Hounds in Pounds of New Jersey learned about his story and immediately went to rescue him.

Clarence’s new life

The puppy was dirty and skinny, but his own bright eyes they said that he still had a lot to give in life. Conviction that became certainty when, after a few days, Clarence let out all his loving and sweet character towards everyone.

It didn’t matter if they were animals or volunteers, him he just wanted cuddles by anyone. The photos taken by the volunteers, who immortalize the little dog giving hugs in profusion, tell everything about his being.

Within a few weeks, Clarence’s health conditions improved to the point of being able to put him in list of adoptions.

Volunteers told her story and posted her photos on the internet, receiving dozens of requests in a very short time.

After evaluating them all, the same angels in the association have selected the family that seemed ideal for that furry one and accompanied him to his new, fantastic life.