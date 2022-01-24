Two interminable years of anxiety, fear and deep pain, but in the end the sky wanted Luna to return to her home

All those who have an extended family from the presence of a puppy can imagine the pain it feels to lose their four-legged friend. Only those who find that friend again, however, can actually understand the joy that this man who is the protagonist of the video we show you today felt. His name is Juan and in the clip you can see her heart explode with joy as she sees her puppy again moon after two long years.

For an owner, the worst nightmare that can happen in life is that of lose your pet.

Juan, a 60-year-old man from Mexico, had adopted a dog from a shelter many years ago. He lived alone, so that furry creature became, over time, the center of his whole existence.

Then, one sad day, the world collapsed completely on Juan, when he realized that his puppy was disappeared into thin air.

He tried to look for it everywhere, near his home and even in the most distant neighborhoods. But unfortunately there seemed to be no trace of the puppy.

The days then became weeks, then months and then even years. Years in which the man has never stopped looking for his best friend for a moment.

He printed some flyers, he contacted the local television stations and radio stations, got help from a friend to publish photos and online classifieds. But none of this has ever led to a result.

The finding of Luna

Many also have criticized Juan. Those people thought that his was an exaggeration or that in any case, after two years, it was time to turn the page and move on.

But Juan didn’t listen to anyone. He has continued undeterred to search Moon. He had a huge hole in his heart that could only be filled with the finding of his four-legged friend.

Then, one day, as if heaven had finally heard all of that man’s prayers, one of Juan’s many announcements received a answer.

A boy had seen a dog similar to Luna near his house and had suffered warned Juan.

The 60-year-old rushed to check. He searched for a few minutes around the indicated place and finally found it.

It was enough for him whistle and call her name a couple of times to know it was actually her.

The video of their meeting, picked up by a TikTok user, became viral all over the world.

Juan could not hold back the tears. Tears that fortunately were of joy. The greatest joy of his life.