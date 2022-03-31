After a first appointment of the season in Qatar certainly not to be remembered, Franco Morbidelli managed to redeem himself in the second round of the championship in Mandalika at the end of a race conditioned by the weather that saw him protagonist of a good comeback.

The Italian rider, from this year at the helm of the factory Yamaha, after a complicated qualifying closed with the fourteenth time, managed to climb up to the seventh final position thus obtaining a haul of 9 points which, added to the 5 collected in Qatar, led to occupy the tenth place in the standings.

On the eve of a weekend that will see the riders grappling with a revolutionized program due to delays in the arrival of the material in Argentina, Morbidelli met the press explaining what will be the difficulties that all the protagonists of the MotoGP will have to face and what still are the gaps still to be filled with his new team.

“It will be a tough weekend – he began – we riders will have to review the work program and this will involve having to skip a few steps, but it will be the same for everyone”.

“As I said, I don’t have much experience with the bike and the team. I say this because I see Fabio’s working method and his precision in dealing with the team to make changes on the Yamaha. This is a significant aspect in what is the evolution of his bike and at the same time the knowledge that he has and that I too would like to have as soon as possible “.

Morbidelli then commented on the changes made to the Austrian Red Bull Ring track, a circuit that in 2020 saw him as the involuntary protagonist of the crash triggered by Johann Zarco and which risked involving Valentino Rossi and Maverick Vinales as well.

“I saw that some interventions were made at the Red Bull Ring, where there was the accident with Zarco. At the moment I can’t give a judgment. I think an important job has been done, and I am aware that with a chicane it will give us more safety. However, we will have to understand how much safety will increase “.

Franco then went back to talking about current events, saying he was confident about the state of health of Yamaha on the Argentine track of Termas de Rio Hondo.

“Before a race there are never too many certainties, even if you still have to be confident. The fact that Yamaha has done well in the past at Termas gives us some certainties. So I hope to take other steps forward and continue in what is my ascent ”.

Before saying goodbye to the media, Morbidelli stressed that this weekend’s program, which will see action on the track only on Saturdays and Sundays, does not particularly appeal to him.

“Obviously I don’t like a weekend with only two days. Maybe in the future I could change my mind, but two days doesn’t seem right for us riders and fans alike ”.

“It will be an interesting weekend. I, like all the other riders, are curious to understand the track conditions and how much rubber it will be. In this respect, the Michelins could help, given that they have often offered a valid contribution ”.