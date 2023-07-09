Sunday, July 9, 2023, 11:24



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Getting rid of the happy flies becomes a task that drives anyone crazy. And it is that these bugs, especially in the summer months, become one more inhabitant of the house. The heat waves do not help anything, since with the high temperatures its presence proliferates until it becomes a plague. They go through all the spaces, they are placed on top of the food, they flutter and they settle on your body. For hours you try to scare them away with sprays or the old-fashioned way without success, since these insects always manage to escape.

The trick to scare house flies away



Well, this problem seems to have a solution. A homemade trick with which you will not spend money if you already have plastic bags at home. This trick has been shared by the user @tcfamalam on TikTok. The woman says that the flies had become a nuisance that she had to deal with daily. However, after seeing a trick on Facebook to prevent them from entering, she decided to try it. And she, to her surprise, found the definitive way to keep the flies away from her house. The woman had placed a clear plastic bag filled with water on the outside door. “It worked, I haven’t had any flies in the last few hours. There are usually hundreds.” The video, which has accumulated 1 million views, shows how she has placed the bag at the garden door through which flies entered and entered rooms such as the kitchen.

The explanation for why a simple bag of water is a threat to flies is found in another insect. As he explains, the flies believe that they are bee hives and that is why they flee. Although other users have commented that this method works because the reflection of the water causes them to become disoriented.