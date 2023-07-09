Music | Elton John played his last concert in Stockholm – the gig also featured greetings from Coldplay’s Chris Martin

Coldplay’s Chris Martin sent a video tribute to Elton John’s last concert.

British singer Elton John76, retired from touring life yesterday with a two and a half hour concert in Stockholm.

of The Guardian newspaper by John, who performed at the Tele2 arena, sang and played 23 of his hits on the piano, starting with From Benny and the Jets and ending Goodbye to the Yellow Brick Road.

John also changed his outfit during the “spectacular” gig Four.

Coldplay singer-songwriter Chris Martin played his live video greetings to the concert. Coldplay performed at the same time in Gothenburg.

“We just want to say that you have inspired and helped so many artists. You are dear to us and we are grateful for everything you have done for us,” said Martin.

In a video call, Martin praised John’s work for the fight against AIDS and LGBTQ rights. Finally, he wished his colleague a happy retirement.

"Goodbye Elton! Thank you for the wonderful music", read the sign in Stockholm's Tele2 arena before Elton John's concert.

Live based on the descriptions, there was the spirit of an emotional farewell. John said he is deeply grateful to his fans who have supported him over the decades.

“I wouldn’t be sitting here without you. You bought singles, albums and CDs, and above all concert tickets. You know how much I love to perform,” said Elton John in the interlude.

John said in Stockholm that he is not going to go on tour anymore, but he did not completely rule out the possibility of a single concert in the future.

Elton John started what ended yesterday Farewell Yellow Brick Road -tour already in 2018. The tour included a total of 333 gigs.

In June, John played a gig on the main stage of the Glastonbury music festival invited one of the best in the festival’s history. A concert broadcast live by the BBC followed more than 7.3 million British viewers at home.

Farewell Yellow Brick Road –the tour was supposed to stop in Helsinki as well, but after the transfers related to the ownership patterns of the corona and Helsinki Hall, the gig was cancelled wholly.