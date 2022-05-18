The license of the Villas Caravaning campsite was suspended this Wednesday by the City Council of Cartagena, after the company that manages it did not present the security and emergency plans that the Department of Urban Planning had required to correct the defects detected in the investigation of a fire that had place on October 3. The company Caravanings Costa Cálida SL, majority owned by the French company Capfun, has ten days to plead. This was communicated to the representatives of the management and of the neighborhood and owner associations in a meeting in which they promised to approve a resolution on a plan to solve the deficiencies.

The proposal will be put to a vote at a neighborhood meeting scheduled for the next day 25. The cost of applying the security measures required by Urban Planning is around 250,000 euros and will mean an increase in the quarterly fees this year, from 260 to 300 euros for more than 2,000 residents.

The neighbors and the company that manages the campsite have informed those responsible for Urban Planning that in a week they will present this plan to provide the campsite with enough fire hydrants, as well as an approved electrical installation. All this to end the “significant risk in terms of fire protection and for the safety of users and residents of the campsite and private plots” that appears in a report from municipal technicians, which supports the resolution of the City Council. If the new project does not satisfy its demands, the campsite, which has been in operation for 37 years, will be forced to close.