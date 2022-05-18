Deportivo Cali and the Bolivian Always Ready will meet this Thursday in the fifth day of Group E of the Copa Libertadoresa duel that will be played in Colombia for survival in a very closed area in which everything will be defined on the last date next week.

After the 1-1 draw between Boca Juniors and CorinthiansTimao maintained the leadership of the group with eight points, followed by Xeneize with seven, Los Azucareros with five units and Bolivian Albirrojo with four.

For this reason, the locals, who have already been eliminated from all local tournaments, are focused on qualifying for the next phase to save a weak semester in which they did not meet the expectations they carried as current champions of the Colombian league.

Cali’s options

With Tuesday’s result, Cali needs to beat the Bolivian team this Thursday to reach 8 points.

If so, the Valle del Cauca team will depend on itself on the last date, in which it will play away against Boca, and a tie would be enough to qualify, while Corinthians will receive Always Ready.

Now, if he doesn’t win this Thursday, he commits. He would reach the final date forced to beat Boca in the Bombonera.

If it fails to finish in the first two places, Cali could secure third place to go to the Copa Sudamericana.

News

To achieve the goal, Venezuelan coach Rafael Dudamel decided to keep all his starters in the duel on the last day of the regular phase of the Colombian league, which the team lost 3-0 away against Patriotas.

However, the main casualty of the Colombians will be that of central defender Jorge Marsiglia, who has not played since April 17 because, the club said on Monday, he has a medical problem. It is then expected that the team will be led on the field of the Stadium

Deportivo Cali by veterans Teófilo Gutiérrez and Guillermo Burdisso, the two pillars of the team and who have shown an outstanding level in the Copa Libertadores.

SPORTS AND EFE

