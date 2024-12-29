Emergencies of the Valencian Community maintain situation 0 of the Special Plan Against Seismic Risk activated to monitor the earthquakes that have been occurring since last Thursday in the Ribera Alta region.

Specifically, as reported this Saturday by the Valencian 112 in its X account, the National Geographic Institute (IGN) reported that At 6:45 a.m. on December 28, an earthquake of magnitude 1.4 was detected in the Antella area. This is the first aftershock recorded in this area since the four small-intensity earthquakes that forced Emergencies to activate the Special Plan occurred on Thursday.

This Sunday, according to the IGN website, it took place a new movement at 05:43 local time also in Antella with a greater intensity, this time 2.1, and a depth of 4 kilometers. Given these two earthquakes, Emergencies 112 of the Valencian Community maintains the Special Plan against Seismic Risk activated without specifying more details in this regard.

(1:30 p.m.)Monitoring earthquakes in the Ribera Alta. ??@IGN_Seismology indicates that at 6:45 a.m. on 12/28 an earthquake of magnitude 1.4 was detected in the Antella area. ??It continues in SITUATION 0 of the Special Plan against Seismic Risk. — Emergències 112CV (@GVA112) December 28, 2024

Last Thursday, the Valencian 112 reported that the Coordination Center received the notice from the IGN that two earthquakes had occurred registered in the municipality of Antella. The first of them took place in Gavarda at 11:22 a.m. on Thursday, with a magnitude of 2.1 and a depth of 4.0 kilometers, while the second occurred in Alcàntera de Xúquerwith magnitude 3.0 and depth 5.0 kilometers at 11:44 a.m. that same day.

Earthquakes recorded in the Ribera Alta. Photo: IGN.

Previously, another movement had been registered in Sumacàrcer at 10:11 a.m., with a magnitude of 2.9 and a depth of 0 kilometers. And at 10:40 a.m., another shaking took place but of lower intensity, 1.5, and with a depth of 12 kilometers.

Given these events, Emergencies activated the Special Plan against seismic risk, while the IGN reported that an “exhaustive” monitoring of the Ribera Alta area and its faults was being carried out. Until this Saturday, always according to the updates broadcast from the Emergency channel 112, No more earthquakes or aftershocks had been recorded in the area..

Epicenter of the earthquake in Alicante. Photo: IGN.

However, it should be noted that at 8:09 a.m. on Friday, as stated on the IGN page, there was a new earthquake of magnitude 2.1 in the town of Torremanzanaabout 42 kilometers from Alicante. The movement took place at a depth of 11 kilometers.

All the tremors produced so far. Photo: IGN.

At 5:46 p.m. on Friday there was another earthquake in Alcalá Valleyalso in the province of Alicante. The earthquake had a magnitude of 1.5 and a depth of 10 kilometers, according to the IGN website.