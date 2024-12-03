LaLiga EA Sports continues its course and this Tuesday December 3rd

They will measure their strength in the stadium Visit Mallora Stadium

Majorca and Barcelona

in a match corresponding to the Matchday Day 19 of the championship.

Mallorca comes into the match having faced Getafe and Girona while Barcelona played their last LaLiga EA Sports matches against Atlético and Leganés. After the match against Barcelona, ​​Mallorca will play against Villarreal and Real Betis. For its part, Barcelona will play against Getafe and Valencia.

Mallorca – Barcelona

LaLiga EA Sports standings and statistics

Before the kick-off at the Visit Mallora Estadi stadium, Majorca occupies the position number 6 of the LaLiga EA Sports classification with 24 points, while

Barcelona occupies the position number 1 of the table with 34 points. A win, a draw or a loss will determine the immediate future of both teams in the EA Sports LaLiga standings.

So far, in LaLiga EA Sports Mallorca has a balance of 15

goals in favor

and 13

goals against which have meant 7 games won, 3 drawn and 5 lost. Barcelona comes into the match having scored 43 goals and conceded 16, which has translated into 11 games won, 1 tied and 3 lost.

So far in the championship, Mallorca has achieved 3 wins, 3 draws and 2 losses at home, while Barcelona has achieved 6 wins, 1 draw and 2 losses as a visitor.

EA Sports LaLiga match

Schedule and television channel to watch the match between Mallorca and Barcelona today

The match between Mallorca and Barcelona corresponding to the day Day 19 of LaLiga EA Sports takes place today, Tuesday, December 3, at the Visit Mallora Estadi. The game will start at 7:00 p.m. and you can watch it on M+ LaLiga TV, M+ LaLiga TV 2, LaLiga TV Bar, M+ LaLiga TV UHD.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the LaLiga EA Sports matches of the day, the Mallorca calendar, the Barcelona calendar and the LaLiga EA Sports statistics. You can also check the LaLiga EA Sports classification.