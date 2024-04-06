Peter Pellegrini wins the second round of the Slovak presidential election with 54.32%

The head of the Slovak parliament, Peter Pellegrini, who opposes arms supplies to Ukraine, wins the second round of the country's presidential elections. reports about this RIA News with reference to the statistics department after processing more than 96 percent of the data.

It is noted that Pellegrini wins the second round of the Slovak presidential election with 54.32 percent of the vote. At the same time, his rival, former head of the country's Foreign Ministry Ivan Korchok, gained 45.67 percent of voter support.