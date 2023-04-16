The usual Haaland and the pearl of Stones: see City-Leicester

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, in brilliant form, scored three goals in 25′. Stones immediately scored in the 5th minute, then two goals from the usual Haaland, in the 13th minute from a penalty and in the 25th minute. For the Norwegian striker there are 32 goals in the Premier League. In the second half Iheanacho closed the gap for Leicester in the 75th minute.



