Rally | Another big tragedy in the rally – the driver and kart died in a run out in Spain

A long-distance rally driver and his co-driver were killed in a violent exit.

15.4. 22:17

Spanish rally driver Julio César Castrillo and his cart Francisco Javier Alvarez have died in an accident at the Villa de Tineo rally on Saturday, several Spanish media reports.

According to the newspaper El Comercio, Castrillo, who was driving a Citroën DS3 N5, crashed violently towards the end of the sixth special stage of the rally and crashed into a tree in the rally organized in the province of Asturias.

After the accident, the special test was stopped.

According to El Comercico, Castrillo had a long career in rallying. He had been a regular face of Spanish national rallies since 1997.

On social media, many people from the rally world have sent their condolences to those close to Castrillo and Álvarez.

Also the regional director of the province of Asturias Adrian Barbón published his condolences on Twitter for the passing of the rally duo.

“This terrible news brings us all a lot of pain. I am truly sorry,” Barbon wrote.

Present the week has been a black one for the rally world. On Thursday, the Irish driver of the World Rally Championship Craig Breen died in a crash during tests of the World Rally Championship in Croatia.