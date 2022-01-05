The United States registered more than one million cases of coronavirus, a daily figure that had not been reported anywhere in the world during this pandemic, according to a balance by Johns Hopkins University.

At a time when the omicron variant hits the country hard, the university also registered 1,688 deaths in 24 hours, a day after Anthony Fauci, the government’s main adviser on this pandemic, declared that the increase in COVID-19 cases in the United States was “almost vertical.”

It is not the only country that is experiencing an alarming increase in cases.

Israel, for example, registered 10,644 new cases of coronavirus, one of the highest numbers since the beginning of the pandemic, while advancing with the vaccination campaign with the fourth dose.

The contagion figures released on Tuesday place Israel near the absolute maximum of 11,345 identified in early September, which is expected to be surpassed this week due to the rapid spread of the omicron variant.

In Germany there is also an alert. The authorities reported that the incidence of covid-19 rose for the sixth consecutive day in that country, in the absence of precise data still due to the Christmas and New Year holidays and with the advance of omicron.

The cumulative incidence in Germany stands at 239.9 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days. Health authorities reported 30,561 new infections in 24 hours and 356 deaths with or from covid-19, compared to 21,080 and 372 a week ago.

