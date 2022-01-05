It was a dull crackling. Something like wrapping dynamite in tissue paper and letting a tap dancer eject it by dancing to the soft beat of a jackhammer. Velvet missile. So soft. So resounding. The goal with which Oscar Rodriguez gave to Leganes the victory in the last official match played against the Real society It was all that and more.

Something beautifully made by the house brand that allowed Lega to win in the 94th minute 2-1 and watered hope for the permanence of a stadium that, a short time later, would be closed tightly because of the pandemic. After the resumption of the championship, it was only played without an audience. The Leganes descended to Second and he was hung up on a faith that felt like never before that February 2 before the txuri-urdines, the last time he Butarque he felt a First-class ecstasy.

After that, only two more matches were played with the public and in the elite: against the Betis (0-0) and Alaves (1-1). Thus, the victory of yore was the last that Leganés achieved in First and before his people. A triumph that was loaded with the most powerful symbolism of struggle and that, few remember, was consummated by a golden substitute.

A golden alternate

Because that noon (the game started at 2:00 p.m.), Óscar Rodríguez was not a starter. He started the game on the bench His natural space in the midfielder was occupied Eraso, still a survivor in the blue and white squad. Too Tough, With Bustinza and Omeruo, the only four pepineros who are still in the team of that squad of 18 players.

The duel began crooked with a blunder of Soriano that took advantage Isak to open the bookmark. Omeruo matched in play of strategy. With the Leganes sunk in the well of descent, the draw did not help him much, so Aguirre tried to shake the bench by taking out the meager artillery he had on the bench. Ruibal first (by Eraso), Cheek after (by Kevin Rodrigues) and finally Oscar (for Braithwaite) drew a Leganes brave that in 93 ‘he managed to take a free kick in the front of the area.

Oscar, who had already scored two free-kick goals until then (one against Athletic, one against Celta) went to the front to take responsibility and put the ball in the square in an unstoppable shot before which Remiro He could only watch without reaction capacity.

A conspiracy of faith

Butarque it broke out in a unanimous cry of illusion that was condensed into the eternal embrace of starters, substitutes, coaching staff and fans. They all crowded into the north end of the stadium to spontaneously conspire towards salvation, the one that was not achieved, but which had in Oscar and his goals the burning nail to cling to.

Today, before the Real society, the Leganes will again face that rival, no longer Oscar in the squad (now he is a member of the Seville) and with the tournament Cup exerting an uncomfortable illusion while the Blue and Whites now try to save the category, but in Second. Nothing will be like then except the memory of a journey in history. The last time Butarque exploded with euphoria feeling team of First division.