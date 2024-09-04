Former CIA Analyst Johnson: Ukrainian Armed Forces May Not Last Until End of Year

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are in an extremely difficult situation and are unlikely to be able to hold out until the end of 2024. This is reported on the YouTube channel Judging Freedom stated Former US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) analyst Larry Johnson.

According to him, the Ukrainian Armed Forces do not have the ability to turn the tide at the front. He called the losses of the Ukrainian army catastrophic, adding that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are inferior to the Russian Army in all directions.

“I’m not sure that they (the Ukrainian Armed Forces) note from “Lenta.ru”) will last until the end of the year because everything is happening very quickly and they are desperately trying to figure out what to do. There is no way to stop this in the foreseeable future,” the expert said.

Earlier, Larry Johnson said that the Ukrainian army is experiencing a shortage of experienced fighters. According to him, the current situation is forcing the Ukrainian Armed Forces to mobilize and send to the front line “people from the street” who do not know what to do.