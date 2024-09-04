Pests | Apples that have fallen to the ground attract rats – HSY tells you three ways to dispose of extra apples

Pests|HSY has come to the attention of cases where perishable apples have been dumped outside their own plot.

Today in autumn, a record-breaking apple harvest has been enjoyed.

If the apples are left under the tree, they can become a problem, as they attract rats and mice.

Special expert of HSY, environmental services of the Helsinki region Minna Partti reminds that after a long, warm summer, rat populations are strong.

“Everything edible attracts and helps harmful animals. Everything is edible for them, from apples and other garden fruits to food waste.”

HSY has come to the attention of cases where perishable apples have been dumped outside their own property, for example in a park or a forest.

“It’s not the right place. Apples are easy food for rats, which can worsen the problem in the whole environment,” he says.

Fallen according to Parti, apples should be collected from the ground at regular intervals. He recommends, for example, donating the extra apples if you can’t find a use for the entire harvest.

For perishable apples, Partti recommends three processing methods:

1. Sortti station. “Garden waste is received by the Konala, Kiviko, Ruskeasanna, Jorvaksen and Ämmässuo sorting stations, from which the apples are delivered to biogas production. Although Konala’s Sortti station will be closed due to renovations for a couple of months, a temporary garbage yard has been opened there, where garden waste can be taken.”

“The price of receiving garden waste is 5.06 euros per load of up to five cubic meters. Five cubic meters is equivalent to an entire trailer, so other garden waste can easily fit in the same load as apples.”

2. Rodent-proof composter intended for food waste. “In a working composter, the heat kills the mummy disease that may occur in the apples. Chopping speeds up the composting of apples.”

3. Bio waste container. “I only recommend this if there are few apples. They weigh and take up space from other waste. Moving the waste container can also be difficult.”