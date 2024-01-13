Sunday, January 14, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Ecuador | More than 40 prison workers taken hostage were released

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 13, 2024
in World Europe
0
Ecuador | More than 40 prison workers taken hostage were released

According to the official, there have been several incidents in prisons this week.

Over 40 prison workers held by prisoners have been freed in Ecuador, according to the country's prison authority (SNAI), according to news agency AFP.

Among those released were 24 guards. The rest of those released were administrative officers. The authorities did not provide further details about the release. According to AFP, more than 130 prison workers are still being held hostage.

Riots have broken out in several prisons in Ecuador this week. SNAI said in a statement earlier on Saturday, according to Reuters, that there have been several incidents in prisons. The authority has not provided more detailed information about the incidents.

Videos have been circulating on social media this week that allegedly show prisoners armed with knives executing at least two guards. The videos could not be verified from independent sources, and SNAI has not commented on the videos in question.

See also  Leading Republican Sees "Very High" Chances of Military Conflict Between US and China

of Ecuador president Daniel Noboa declared a national emergency and night curfew in the country on Monday due to the uncontrolled situation in prisons and drug gangs. According to Noboa, the country is at war against drug gangs.

Police and soldiers have been patrolling the streets of Ecuadorian cities since the beginning of the week. The president has declared the mobilization of the armed forces for a period of two months. At least ten people have been killed in violence linked to criminal gangs, authorities said on Tuesday. More than 800 people have been arrested since the state of emergency began on Monday.

Ecuador has long been a peaceful haven between top cocaine exporters Colombia and Peru. However, violence has increased in recent years, as gangs connected to Mexican and Colombian cartels have ended up competing with each other.

Since February 2021, more than 460 people have been killed in clashes between prisoners.

See also  Uzbekistan | A president acting according to the "Russian playbook" is pushing his position

#Ecuador #prison #workers #hostage #released

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The NHL called on the IIHF to quickly decide on the fate of the Israeli team

The NHL called on the IIHF to quickly decide on the fate of the Israeli team

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result