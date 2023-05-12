The US Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen, and the German Finance Minister, Christian Lindner, agreed this Friday on the need to continue working on tax cooperation at a global level and showed their agreement on continuing to support Ukraine in the face of the Russian invasion. .

Yellen and Lindner held a meeting on the sidelines of the meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors that is being held in the Japanese city of Niigata.

Finance Headlines from Washington and Berlin”They spoke about the importance of aligning efforts to counter the evasion of sanctions” by Moscow, according to a statement released by the US Treasury Department.

The financial authorities of the Group of Seven, together with the European representatives of the sector and the International Monetary Fund, discussed in this second day of meetings the impact of the aid provided so far to Ukraine and the steps to be taken in the future.

The world’s leading economy and the most important in the European Union now seek to focus on studying measures to prevent Russia from evading the economic sanctions that more than thirty countries have imposed on it to try to reduce its ability to finance the invasion of the neighboring country.

“Secretary Yellen expressed her appreciation for Germany’s close coordination in the implementation of the sanctions,” reads the statement.

The US financial representative also “emphasized the importance of building a clean, secure and resilient energy supply chain, and affirmed the shared commitment to a strong partnership in global tax cooperation.”

Yellen also had the opportunity to speak this Friday with the Indonesian Finance Minister, Sri Mulyani, who is participating in the G7 financial meeting under an unusual invitation from the group’s Japanese presidency to several emerging economies.

“We discussed how to address debt issues, developments in multilateral development banks and fulfilling Indonesia’s Just Energy Transition Partnership promise,” Yellen said, citing the country’s transition plan from coal to renewable energy, driven by Jakarta, Washington and Tokyo.

