More than 50 Ferrari 488 Challenge Evos have been announced at the start of a sporting challenge that will call on drivers to measure their ambitions as the season gets into full swing.

Pirelli Trophy

A 5-second penalty for exceeding the track limits and going off the track a few laps from the end in the two Misano rounds slowed down the solitary escape of Eliseo Donno (Radicci Automobili) at the head of the general standings.

The young Salentine, who set record laps in Romagna in qualifying and in the race, has nevertheless confirmed all his talent and is ready for complete redemption in the appointment on the Styrian track.

Competing for the leadership will once again be the experts Max Mugelli (CDP – Eureka Competition) and the former Formula 1 driver Adrian Sutil (Gohm – Baron Motorsport), together with the young and promising Thomas Fleming (HR Owen – FF Corse) and Bence Valint (Rossocorsa – Ferrari Budapest), who shared the successes in the two races of the Italian round.

The progress of Franz Engstler (Charles Pozzi GT Racing) in the Trofeo Pirelli Am, on the other hand, seems unstoppable. The German, winner of the 2022 Coppa Shell, did not suffer from the change of class, lining up four consecutive victories and extending himself in the general classification. Of his closest pursuers, Hanno Laskowski (Emil Frey) and Nicolò Rosi (Kessel Racing), only the former will be present in Austria, while many will try to interrupt his winning streak.

Shell cup

The double success at Misano allowed Axel Sartingen (Lueg Sportivo – Herter Racing) to dig a first furrow on his direct rivals, but the challenge is wide open.

It will be driven by Manuela Gostner (CDP – MP Racing) and Fons Scheltema (Kessel Racing) delayed by 24 and 29 points respectively after the unfortunate second round in Romagna, as well as Willem van der Vorm (Scuderia Monte-Carlo), who partially redeemed the premature exit of Race 1 with pole position and second place in the Sunday race.

The Coppa Shell Am found an unexpected protagonist in Kirk Baerwaldt (Kessel Racing). After the two podiums in Valencia, the Singaporean driver, who has three seasons in the North American series of the Ferrari Challenge, obtained his first European victory at Misano, climbing the first position in the general standings.

However, in the exciting and always very numerous series dedicated to gentlemen drivers, there are many drivers who aspire to success at Spielberg.

Plan

After testing and free practice on Friday the 12th, qualifying for the Trofeo Pirelli is scheduled for Saturday from 9.00, followed by Coppa Shell at 9.45 and Coppa Shell Am at 10.15.

Race 1 of the Trofeo Pirelli will start at 14.00 and of the Coppa Shell at 17.15 over a distance of 30 minutes. Same schedule for qualifying and the second round of the Trofeo Pirelli on Sunday 14 May, while the Coppa Shell will see the green flag at 3.15pm.

Qualifying sessions and races will be visible live, free of charge and with commentary in English, on the live.ferrari.com website and on the “Ferrari” YouTube channel.

In Italy, the Sky platform will broadcast Saturday’s races live on channel 207 (Sky Sport F1), while those on Sunday on channel 204 (Sky Sport Arena). In the UK and Germany the four races will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports F1 respectively.