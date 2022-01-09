According to Fifa, the body that regulates the professional soccer worldwide, the referee has two main priorities: “the consistent and uniform application of the rules of the game” and “protecting the integrity of the footballers”.

Currently, whoever fails to adhere to these principles in their tournaments is exposed to sanctions that, in the worst cases, can represent life disability.

But what is a amateur judge in tournaments where Fifa has no jurisdiction?

Beyond the rejection of the public, which is usually a constant in all sports spheres (even when the judge is in open court), practically anything.

Even, as the amateur showed Melvin sylvester in 1998, to ‘self-expulsion’.

The day the footballers’ vehemence reached the referee

In BritainThe cradle of modern football, natural instinct overcame the organizing spirit of the founding Cambridge Rules on a Sunday morning in March 1998.

From what the local press has told, for that month, everything would have happened during a match between Southampton Arms Y Hurstbourne Tarrant British Legion, two amateur clubs of the Andover & District Sunday Football League.

From the beginning, it is said, the encounter was the epicenter of a heated dispute between football players. Apparently the ‘rifirrafes’ were so constant that the few people who were in the stands were upset. And, in the midst of that effusiveness, the one who ‘led the bundle’ was the referee.

According to the popular story, that was the last match of the amateur referee.

By all accounts, the players committed as many infractions that amateur judge, Melvin Sylvester, who actually worked as a key keeper for an English school, began to lose his temper.

His strong warnings were the beginning of the myth.

One that another yellow card and several verbal clashes with those who were discussing their decisions represented the knot.

And an unusual aggression one of the footballers caused the unusual outcome: a red card … for the referee.

The iconic self-expulsion

Everything indicates that, in the second half, a promising attack by the Southampton Arms was torpedoed by an incident in the middle of the field.

Apparently, the judge had already had a small ‘run-in’ with the footballer who he later attacked.

Apparently Richard Curd, one of the Hurstbourne Tarrant British Legion forwards, pushed Judge Sylvester as he ran into the area where he could take a goal.

And although everything indicated that the emotion of the moment would be due to the movement of the network, what unleashed the heat of the public and the footballers was the reaction of the referee when suffering the aggression of the player in question.

Bottom line: Melvin Sylvester beat up R. Curd.

“I punched him several times after he pushed me from behind. I couldn’t take anymore”, Explained the amateur judge, as reported in 2009 by the British newspaper ‘The Guardian’.

It followed, surely driven by internal anger and the screams of the fans and footballers, the professional janitor took the red card and showed it to himself.

Self-expulsion.

Sylvester went out to the artisan locker room, and another fan who was in the stands was in charge of officiating as judge during the last minutes.

They have sided with the player

Days later, a penalty fee of twenty pounds sterling and a six-week suspension represented the punishment that the Hampshire County Football Association gave him for what happened.

“The disciplinary committee you have made a mistake in your priorities. I have been convicted of assault, but the circumstances have not been proven. They have sided with the player“Sylvester said, as quoted by ‘The Guardian’.

To his regret, back then, ‘there was no VAR to save him.’

