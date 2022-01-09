Genealogy DNA surveys have become more widespread – “It’s not worth putting your own data in every place,” the expert points out.

The tester should also be mentally prepared for the possibility of infidelity, germ cell donation or surprise children.

Companies The conduct of DNA surveys marketed to consumers has become significantly more common in Finland in recent years.

To date, at least 40,000 Finns have carried out the survey. For example, users of services seek to find surviving relatives or to reinforce existing genealogy.

The surveys analyze samples that users take from themselves, for example, by swiping from the inside of the cheek.

Mapping when doing so, it is good to be mentally prepared for surprises as well.

The tests have revealed, among other things, escaped fathers, siblings born through infidelity, germ cell donors and offspring that the fathers were not aware of, says the doctor of physics and an expert in genetic genealogy. Marja Pirttivaara.

“Twenty years ago, for example, anonymous germ cell donors barely realized that the donation was not quite as anonymous as one might imagine,” says Pirttivaara.

“People who are interested in genealogy usually know how to deal with surprises well and understand that there are nobles, thieves or murderers in everyone’s ancestors when they look far enough away.”

Pirttivaara reminds that the DNA itself does not reveal anyone’s name. Genealogical research based on DNA mapping may also require some more detailed research work and searching for evidence in, for example, electronic archives and church records.

However, the largest international mapping companies, such as MyHeritage and Family Tree DNA, already have a large number of users tested. It is therefore very likely that a new Finnish user will find a lot of information about their own relationships in these services.

With DNA mapping they want to get information about, for example, how their own Ancestors have arrived in Finland. Your own ethnicity may also be of interest, describes the genealogy trainer and a member of the board of the Finnish Genealogical Society. Riikka Piironen.

The surveys have brought a lot of people to the genealogy who have not done genealogy before. According to Piironen, traditional genealogists are still probably the largest user group in the authors of the surveys.

“In addition, there are a large number of people who take a DNA test mainly out of curiosity.”

According to Piironen, a Finnish DNA test taker can get up to 70,000 DNA hits at best if he takes the test through the largest and most used companies.

Pirttivaaran according to women and men do roughly the same amount of DNA mapping. Traditional genealogy has been done mainly by middle-aged and older people, but genetic genealogy has also brought younger generations into the genealogy.

Pirttivaara knows that there are also children in Finland who would like to do genetic genealogy, but in the United States, for example, the age limit for tests is 13 years. Even then, the guardian’s signature is required.

According to Pirttivaara, some people want information about their own health and hereditary risk factors through surveys.

“However, these are a clear minority. Few can hardly think about their hereditary risk factors very actively, while genealogy can inspire you from day to day.”

For consumers Targeted DNA tests have been available since the beginning of the 21st century, but they have only become significantly more common in the last five years due to the increased supply of tests and lower prices, says Piironen.

Pirttivaara recommends conducting a DNA test through a large company that already has a large number of users and a well-established reputation for reliability. According to him, there are up to hundreds of different DNA tests. In addition, there are services and applications for the analysis of results.

Pirttivaara reminds that before taking the test, you should always read the company’s privacy and terms of use. The user should find out where the sample is being analyzed, what the data is being used for, whether it can be re-used, what kind of results the test will give, and how many users the company will have.

“It’s not worth putting your own information in every place to get some fun information about yourself,” Pirttivaara points out.