The University of Sharjah has maintained first place in the United Arab Emirates for the sixth year in a row in the “UI Green Metric 2022” global ranking of universities, which ranks and evaluates universities worldwide in the field of sustainable development and adherence to clean environment standards. A new achievement added to the university’s record, the University of Sharjah was ranked this year among the top 100 universities in the world in the field of sustainability. The university also ranked second in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, third in the Arab world, and fifth in the Middle East.

On the occasion of this achievement, the Rector of the University of Sharjah, Prof. Dr. Hamid Majul Al Nuaimi, congratulated His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and the President of the University, explaining that the University of Sharjah, with the support and care of His Highness, has maintained the first rank at the level of state universities for the sixth year in a row, in addition to being According to the results of this year’s classification, it joined the top 100 universities in the world, by advancing 38 ranks compared to last year’s results, to become the 81st in the world. level of the Arab world and fifth at the level of the countries of the Middle East.

The director added that the UE Green Metric classification for the year 2022 was attended by 1,050 universities from different countries of the world, and the university has made remarkable progress in a number of criteria on which the classification is based, as the university ranked seventh in the world in the infrastructure category, the suitability of facilities and facilities and the effectiveness of its response to crises. And emergencies and the extent of safety and security. The university also ranked 22 globally in the category of effective water management and achieved all measurement indicators by 100%. In the waste management and efficiency category, the university ranked 73 globally, and the university also ranked 85 globally in the category of education and scientific research in the field of sustainability.

The director emphasized that the university’s continuous rise in the field of sustainability is a clear translation of the university’s vision and mission in the field of sustainable development and adherence to clean environment standards, reducing air pollution, and reducing emissions harmful to the environment by reducing energy consumption and computerizing educational and administrative processes to reduce paper consumption. Therefore, the university works from Through the Office of Sustainability and the groups and departments that it organizes and supervises, to raise students’ awareness about sustainability and how to address environmental problems that have a severe impact on people, by encouraging students to conduct applied scientific research in this field with the aim of finding solutions to environmental problems facing the world in At the present time, in addition to encouraging them to hold educational and awareness activities and events inside and outside the university about the importance of the concept of sustainability and its integration in every aspect of human life to achieve environmental balance in various areas of life.