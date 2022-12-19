AvtoVAZ plans to resume production of the Lada Largus in September 2023. This was announced on December 19 by the company’s president Maxim Sokolov “Russia 24”.

“We plan to expand the production line of our cars: both Vesta cars and traditional cars for the LCV Largus class from September next year, we are also working on new car models, including the creation of our own domestic electric car,” he said in an interview with the TV channel.

Production of the Largus model has been idle since April 2022 due to a shortage of components. The last time the release of the car was resumed in July of this year, then a batch of 1800 cars was produced in passenger and cargo versions.

According to Avtostat, according to the results of 11 months of 2022, 12,118 Lada Largus station wagons were purchased in Russia, which is 64.8% less compared to the same period in 2021.

On December 12, it became known that AvtoVAZ intends to postpone the assembly of Lada Largus cars intended for corporate customers towards the end of December 2022. Initially, the manufacturer planned to release a limited batch of station wagons from December 12 to 16 of this year. The plant noted that for this the company found the required number of components, but they do not have time to deliver them by the specified time.