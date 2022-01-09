The United States will demand that Kazakhstan explain itself for inviting peacekeepers from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said. His words convey Telegram-channel “RT in Russian”.

“We have real questions why they were forced to turn to this organization, which is dominated by Russia. We ask for clarification on this matter, ”the diplomat said.

He also criticized the order of Kazakh President Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev to open fire on protesters to kill. “If this is a national policy, then I condemn this policy,” Blinken said.

Earlier, Blinken commented on the decision of the Kazakh authorities to seek help from the peacekeeping forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to suppress unrest in the country. “One of the lessons that recent history has taught us is that when Russia comes to your home, it is sometimes difficult to get it to leave,” Blinken said.