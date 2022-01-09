Restrictions “Completely unreasonable” – Nasima Razmyar criticizes government outreach and recent recommendations

“If every infection is quarantined for every infection, schooling becomes very disruptive,” Razmyar says.

Helsinki Deputy Mayor of Education Nasima Razmyar (sd) hopes for “consideration and common sense” in school quarantine decisions.

On Friday, the government issued a series of new recommendations to curb the corona epidemic, one of which was to introduce enhanced quarantine practices in schools. Minister of Family and Basic Services Krista Kiurun (sd) states that in a severe disease situation, the entire school class can be quarantined if a single case of infection occurs. According to Kiuru, this is the key content of the new “health safety package” for schools.

However, this is not a provision. Quarantines are decided by the local infectious disease authorities, in Helsinki by the city’s epidemiological unit.

The government did not issue a recommendation on nationwide distance education, which was presented by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) earlier this week.

If every infection leads to quarantine of the whole class, however, distance learning really ends up, says Razmyar.

“In practice, the recommendation means that going to school becomes very broken.”

Helsinki’s epidemiological activities have long been severely congested, and surveillance has to focus on the most critical cases. According to Razmyar, it is worth considering where the resources for epidemiological activity are directed.

“If resources go into quarantining school classes all the time, then everyone may wonder if this makes sense.”

Razmyar also criticized the timetable for announcing the new recommendation.

“The fact that there will be recommendations on Friday night when schools start on Monday is completely unreasonable.”

Razmyarin quarantine practices will be discussed with epidemiological activities next week.

“This needs to be figured out really carefully now,” Razmyar says.

If quarantine is considered necessary by an infectious disease physician, teaching will be arranged remotely for the time required. This has been the case throughout the epidemic.

“But if every infection is quarantined for every infection, it means that schooling is broken and vague for a long time.”

Government issued a series of recommendations on Friday night on matters where it has no direct decision-making power. In addition to intensified quarantine practices for schoolchildren, the government recommends that the internal activities of children and young people be suspended.

From the Southern Finland Regional State Administrative Agency was told HS on Saturdaythat the avi will evaluate the recommendations early in the week and consult with local corona coordination groups.

So it is not yet known whether avi will impose new restrictions. Any new restrictions will likely be decided on Wednesday or Thursday next week. If new decisions are made, they are likely to take effect one week after the decision.