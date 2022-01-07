The US wanted to discuss a reduction in Washington’s military presence in Eastern Europe at the upcoming talks with Russia. This is reported by the TV channel Nbc News citing the official.

“Discussions could potentially relate to the scale of military exercises conducted by both powers, the number of American troops stationed in the Baltic States and Poland, prior notification of the movement of forces and Russian Iskander missiles capable of carrying a nuclear warhead on Russian territory in Kaliningrad between Poland and Lithuania “, – specified in the message.

Earlier it was reported that the White House has prepared a new package of military assistance for Ukraine. American military aid is already arriving in Kiev.