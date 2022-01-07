In the Afghan province of Panjshir, armed clashes broke out between fighters of the National Resistance Front (FTS) and members of the Taliban movement (the organization is under UN sanctions for terrorist activities). This was announced on Friday, January 7, by the agency. Aamaj News…

It is noted that the radicals under the command of Hamid Khorasani attacked the militias in the Unaba area.

The details were not specified.

On November 1, the former deputy governor of the northern Afghan province of Panjshir Kabir Wasik announced preparations for the resumption of hostilities between the Federal Tax Service and the Taliban.

He confirmed that the terrorists control the Panjshir government offices and the provincial roads.

Earlier, on September 6, in some cities of Afghanistan, including Kabul, Herat, Ghazni and Mazar-i-Sharif, protests were held in support of the Federal Tax Service in the northern province of Panjshir that did not obey the Taliban. According to media reports, the Taliban used violence against protesters, including women, to disperse demonstrations, and also obstructed the work of correspondents.

On the same day, a representative of the radical movement Zabihullah Mujahid said that Panjshir allegedly came under the control of militants. Some of the militias were defeated in the fighting, while others fled the region, he said.

A day later, a source close to the militia said that most of the inhabitants of the Afghan province of Panjshir had left their homes and headed for the mountains. In addition, he confirmed information that the militants managed to seize the office of the Panjshir governor and the mausoleum of the father of the leader of the Islamic resistance, Ahmad Massoud.

The situation in Afghanistan escalated in May 2021 after the start of the withdrawal of American troops who had been in the country since 2001. The Taliban launched an offensive on the country’s major cities and entered Kabul on August 15, announcing the end of the war.