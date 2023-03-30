Two days after the end of the High Level Dialogues between the United States and Colombia, The State Department, which hosted the meetings in Washington, once again insisted on the need for a solid component to eradicate illicit crops if what is sought is to neutralize the problem and achieve peace.

In its assessment, the US maintains that given the historical crop figures that have been recorded, “it is essential” to make “full use” of “all” the tools with which it is available.

They clarify, yes, that This program -the eradication- is more effective when it is combined with security in the territories and legal opportunities for growers.

“The Department believes that robust eradication is a readily available tool, but it is most effective when combined with efforts to increase permanent government presence and create lawful economic opportunities in rural areas. With coca cultivation at near record levels in Colombia, it is essential to make full use of all available tools to reduce cultivation.cocaine production and associated crime,” a spokesperson for this agency told this newspaper in official response to a series of questions raised by EL TIEMPO at the end of the two-day meeting led by Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva and the Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

Washington, of course, reiterated that “Colombia remains a key strategic ally in our efforts to stop drug trafficking” and that they will continue to work closely with the country to “implement a holistic approach to address counternarcotics challenges. This includes efforts in security integral rural area, justice and development; environmental protection; and integrated reduction of drug supply”.

According to the State Department, the frontal fight against drug trafficking is something that “benefits both countries because it gives security to their citizens.” But, in the case of Colombia, it is a “crucial” element to achieve the “Total Peace objectives of President Petro.”

By way of balance, the spokesperson noted that the High-Level Dialogues served “as a platform to discuss a variety of priorities, including migration, security, counternarcotics, human rights and equity, education, economic opportunities, energy transition, and climate action.”

And that, thanks to this, new objectives and commitments were established to redouble efforts on a series of issues.

Among them, “supporting the expansion of rural connectivity and digital transformation in key sectors, including health and agriculture, cooperating on renewable energy projects, including methane reduction, green hydrogen, wind, solar, geothermal, biomass and solid waste”.

Also “implement the bilateral holistic counternarcotics strategy and hold a counternarcotics task force by June to develop concrete plans for that implementation, focus English language training and outreach for students, teachers, and instructors from rural and underserved populations, and develop a strategy agreement on the implementation of the Ethnic Chapter of the 2016 Peace Agreement to support Afro-Colombians and indigenous people in the areas most affected by the conflict”.



The State Department recalled once again that it values ​​Colombia as a strategic partner in Latin America and highlights that the dialogues served to deepen this “excellent partnership” with the new government of Gustavo Petro in a broad set of shared objectives, “including support for sustainable peace and rural security; protecting the environment and combating climate change and promote equitable and sustainable economic growth”.

Colombia and the United States, the spokesperson told EL TIEMPO, “share a long history of bilateral cooperation. Our relations with our Colombian counterparts are deep, based on trust and have proven to be productive and beneficial to both countries. Our meetings are week in Washington only reinforce the strength of our commitment to shared priorities.

Despite the tone, and the public statements that were issued during the Dialogues, it is clear that the fight against drug trafficking, with a robust eradication component, remains a priority for the US.

In fact, one of the goals mentioned by the State Department is the work of an anti-narcotics group that will meet in two months to develop “concrete plans” in this regard.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

EL TIEMPO correspondent

Washington

On Twitter: @sergom68