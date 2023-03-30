The Inter striker intends to capitalize on the four goals scored for Belgium. Hojlund is also excited, while the Sassuolo striker remains confident about the postponement

After the break for the national teams, here is the return of the championship. Round number 28 begins on Saturday with Cremonese-Atalanta and will end on Monday with Sassuolo-Turin. In between two interesting matches such as Inter-Fiorentina and Napoli-Milan, the first act of the trilogy between the two teams which will continue with the quarter-finals of the Champions League. Let’s analyze the possible options to choose in Fantasy Football.

DEFENDERS — Great period of form, convincing performances that are giving him more space in the heart of the Juventus rearguard. Federico Gatti (10 credits) has shaken off the first difficult months of acclimatization and, now, will try to be more present among the Juventus starters: he can be an option for this round. Mazzocchi knocked out again, Junior Sambia (11) faces Salernitana’s right out: from object of mystery to player with potential bonus (very skilled at beating free-kicks). Watch out for the possible surprise in a delicate match between the two teams where an episode will also be needed to unlock the challenge. Finally, a similar moment for Empoli and Lecce: both teams come from four consecutive defeats and want to move up the table to avoid unpleasant surprises. Fabiano Parisi (25), a full back for the Tuscans, found his first center in Serie A right in the first leg and could concede an encore: in 2023 he has never participated in a goal by the Azzurri. See also The club has other plans, but Rom is ready to cut back on his salary

MIDDLEFIELDS — With the center of Salerno he reached 4 seasonal goals. Not a bad haul for his first season in Italy: Lewis Ferguson (31 credits) can surprise again and take advantage of the various aches and pains of Arnautovic and Zirkzee to find more space in front of goal: Udinese has many important defections in defence. For Fanta Media he is the strongest midfielder, from a fantasy football point of view, in Serie A. Mattia Zaccagni (57) took advantage of Mancini’s failure to call up to get back on his feet and in Monza he can drag Lazio towards the Champions League. Insert it into your eleven without too many frills. Finally, Georginio Wijnaldum (23) is also slowly returning to great levels: the Roma midfielder is polished after the bad injury suffered in August. In the last home match at the Olimpico he also found the first center in the yellow and red shirt: a goal that can be a good omen for this final phase of the season for the Capitoline team. See also Georginio Wijnaldum is like a cat lost in a strange warehouse in Paris

FORWARDERS — Four goals in the two games against Belgium for Romelu Lukaku (52 credits). The Inter striker, therefore, sends a signal and will try to drag the Nerazzurri into this delicate moment of the season with the Milanese protagonists in three competitions: the former Chelsea centre-forward will try to improve on the score obtained so far, but it will not be easy against a Fiorentina really fit. Another player who sparked during the international break is Ramsus Hojlund (43): the Dane scored five in two games, demonstrating the great quality he possesses in front of goal. He will try to be just as ravenous even with Atalanta who will challenge the Cremonese bottom side. Berardi (60) returned to full capacity, Sassuolo returned with great offensive potential. Victories and many goals: we rely on the black and green ‘diez’ for the Monday Night against Turin. The winger has many opportunities to go to the bonus and is back from 2 goals and 1 assist in the last two league days. A good visiting card to start the last part of the tournament in the best possible way. Mario Ruggiero See also Inter, against Salernitana Lukaku remains in doubt. Correa returns. New exams for Brozo

