The White House said the US has not changed its approach to China and expects competition

US administration spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said the US is not going to change its approach to China and is ready to continue competing with Beijing. TASS.

“I think we’ve been very clear about our approach to China, it hasn’t changed. We expect competition, this is how we see our relationship with China,” she said.

The White House press secretary clarified that the increase in high-level contacts with Beijing does not mean the restoration of ties between the two countries. According to her, there have been no changes in this issue since Joe Biden became the President of the United States, and currently Washington believes that the situation will not change in 2023.

Earlier, MGIMO and HSE professor, orientalist and doctor of historical sciences Sergei Luzyanin warned about US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken’s plans to dissuade China from cooperating with Russia during his visit to Beijing.