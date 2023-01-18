In Iran, a man who beheaded his 17-year-old wife last year has been sentenced to eight years in prison. According to a spokesman for the court, the sentence is so light because the victim’s parents had ‘forgiven’ him for the murder. That writes the BBC .

Sajjad Heydari killed his wife in February last year. Images showing him parading down the street with her severed head in one hand and a sword in the other after the so-called ‘honor killing’ caused outrage worldwide.

Mona was barely twelve when she was married off to Heydari. At the age of 14, she gave birth to their son. According to local media, she had fled to Turkey because of domestic violence. Her husband refused to agree to a divorce. A few days before her assassination, she had returned to Iran after security assurances from her family.

A court spokesman said today that Heydari was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison for murder and an additional eight months for violence. The verdict is in line with Iranian law, which states that murder is punishable by death unless the victim's family forgives the perpetrator.

Mona’s brother-in-law was sentenced to 45 months in prison for complicity.

Gruesome murder

The gruesome murder sparked fresh calls in Iran for a law to prevent domestic violence and protect its victims. In addition, there is also a call for an increased minimum age for marriage. Currently, this is thirteen years old for girls, but younger girls can also be married off if there is permission from a judge and the parents.

